Nigeria: Ilebaye, Khalid Evicted From BBNaija Show

https://www.dstv.com/africamagic/en-ng/show/big-brother-naija
Ilebaye, Khalid Evicted From BBNaija Show
14 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The vote percentage revealed during the show, showed that Ilebaye garnered 08.51 per cent votes while Khalid got 10.72 per cent.

Two housemates, Ilebaye and Khalid, in the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 7, have been evicted from the show.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction during the Sunday live eviction show.

The housemates nominated for possible eviction were: Bryan, Groovy, Ilebaye, Phyna and Khalid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vote percentage revealed during the show showed that Ilebaye garnered 08.51 per cent votes while Khalid got 10.72 per cent.

23-year-old Khalid upon eviction said that he came into the show with the intention of not wanting to get entangled in any relationship, but got serious with a co-housemate, Daniella.

Just before the eviction was done, two of the fans of the show predicted that Ilebaye would be evicted.

Nigerian artiste, Crayon, thrilled fans in the course of the show along with DeeJay Sparrow.

NAN reports that 23 housemates are currently on the show, eying the coveted grand prize of N100 million.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X