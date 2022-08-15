Nigeria: 50 Killed, Many Displaced in Jigawa Flood Outbreak

14 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

At least 50 people were killed while many were displaced in a flood outbreak in Jigawa State.

The Executive Secretary of the State's Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, on Sunday.

He explained that the flood also destroyed thousands of houses, adding that this has forced many residents to seek refuge in government buildings.

He said the state government had opened 11 temporary camps for the displaced people.

According to him, some of the victims are from Balangu village, where no fewer than 237 houses were submerged and four people killed.

"We have so many displaced persons in about 11 temporary camps. In Balangu alone, 237 houses have been damaged and the occupants are now living in a temporary camp," he explained.

