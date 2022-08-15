Nigeria: NDLEA Uncovers 442 Parcels of Meth in Smoked Fish

... As Ethiopia returnee excretes 77 wraps of cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered 442 parcels of crystal methamphetamine (meth) concealed in smoked catfish heads packed in cartons for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The 11.90kg consignment was brought to the SAHCO shed on Friday, August 5, by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul (32), from Yagba West LGA of Kogi State.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said Paul was arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

He said, "The following day, Saturday, August 6, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives who arrested the freight agent, Ajisefini Lateef (39), from Abeokuta West LGA of Ogun State."

Meanwhile, Babafemi said NDLEA men at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Enugu State, have arrested one 50-year-old Mgbeobuna Victor Eberechukwu for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine. Eberechukwu was arrested on Saturday, August 6, after his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aboard an Ethiopian Airline.

The suspect, who hails from Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, excreted the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight sessions spanning four days.