Nigeria: Abductors Kill Mapoly Beauty Queen in Ogun

15 August 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole in Abeokuta

The reigning beauty queen of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Miss Happiness Odeh, has been reportedly killed by her abductors.

Odeh, who was a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY, won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022.

Her death was announced by the leadership of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU).

She was reported to have been abducted along Iperu Road on her way to visiting a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo, with the consent of her parents.

Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death has not been related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY.

"We commiserate with her family, friends and colleagues. May Almighty God grant us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord," the statement read.

Speaking with journalists, the President of MAPSU said that the murderers took away the victim's phone, adding that the police have commenced investigations that would get the assailants arrested.

Ajani informed that the body of the slain student had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

"It was so pathetic. The kidnappers killed her and went away with her phone. Her body was found inside the bush along Iperu Road. The body has been deposited at the mortuary. We were at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, yesterday with the parents. May God rest her soul," he said

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, has condemned the murder of Happiness Odeh by men suspected to be kidnappers.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the killing as barbaric and wicked.

He expressed shock over the incident which he noted was putting the state in a situation that was never synonymous with Ogun.

Abiodun further expressed his grief over the death of the student, said such an inhuman act will not be left unpunished.

The governor added that his administration would not tolerate ungodly and criminal activities that would put the state in a bad light.

He vowed that his administration would do everything within the law to ensure that Odeh's killers are brought to book.

While commiserating with the family of the late student, Abiodun assured her relatives that those responsible for the murder of the promising lady would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor, however, reassured that his administration would ensure adequate security of lives and property of the residents of the state.

