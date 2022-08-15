Nigeria: Lekki Deep Seaport Set for Completion - Transport Minister

Following the successful delivery of the first set of Super Post Panamax State-of-the-art Ship to Shore, STS, Cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries, RTGs, on July 1, 2022, and the delivery of the second batch shipment critical to the commencement of operations comprising of two STS Cranes with 115 packages of accessories and five RTGs with 270 packages of accessories on 5th of August, 2022, the Lekki Deep Seaport is set to be completed on schedule ahead of commencement of operations before the end of the year 2022.

Speaking during his first official visit to the seaport, Minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Jaji Sambo, expressed delight at the pace and quality of work at the Port site.

Sambo commended the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, for the tremendous support provided to Lekki Port in meeting the project timelines.

He tasked Nigerian Railway Corporation, NPA and Lekki Port to take urgent steps toward ensuring the Deep Seaport is linked by rail.

In his remarks, Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said: "The very fact the letter of intent between Lekki Deep Seaport and its financial partners was signed in April 2019, and by 2022, we are close to operationalization. This project symbolizes the possibilities that tenacity of purpose can actualize".

The Managing Director of Lekki Deep Seaport, Mr Du Ruogang, in his presentation to the Minister and his entourage disclosed that the construction works for phase 1 are nearing completion and currently at about 96% complete.