Nigeria: Buhari, Emefiele, Others to Headline Cibn Conference in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele have been lined up to headline the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who is the Chairman of the Consultative Committee, said the conference is slated to hold in September this year, will provide a veritable platform for subject matter experts and industry stakeholders to drive conversations and unanimously design a clear road map towards repositioning the financial services industry for growth and stability.

The conference themed, "Repositioning The Financial Services Industry For An Evolving Glocal Context" will have more than 10,000 proferssionals participating and will also have the Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Finance,Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, as well as Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Mohammed Musa, among other invited dignitaries."

Also, Chairman of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Farouk Gumel, is expected to speak on the theme of the conference setting the tone for the intellectual discourse that involve 48 seasoned resource persons who, Suleiman said have been carefully selected to discuss the various sub-themes and proffer sustainable and workable solutions.

Sulieman furthered that the conversations at the conference will delve into "banking in Africa: The Role of AfCFTA and PAPSS", "Nigeria's Economy in the Last Five years: Lessons Learnt and Choices to Make in the Next Five Years", "Workforce Globalisation: Opportunities & Threat", "Banking & Fintech: The Nexus and Opportunities" as well as "Climate Change: The Role of Financial Services Sector".

While the last two editions of the conference were virtual, there is a physical location for this year's conference at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in the event virtually through Zoom. Participants are to register through the conference website: http://abfconference.cibng.org/