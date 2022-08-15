Sierra Leone: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Expresses Concern On Developments in Sierra Leone

press release

11 August 2022: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses deep concern over the violent protests in Sierra Leone on 10 August 2022, which resulted in loss of life and the destruction of property.

The Chairperson condemns the acts of violence, and urges all stakeholders to refrain from further violence and engage in constructive dialogue, within the parameters of the democratic process, to maintain the stability that Sierra Leone has enjoyed since the end of civil war in 2002.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU's commitment to accompany the Government and people of Sierra Leone in the restoration of normalcy.