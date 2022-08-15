Ghana: Juaben MCE Pledges to Work in Interest of C'nities

The newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Omane Aboagye, has pledged to work in the interest of the communities and also run an open-door administration to ensure accelerated growth and development of the municipality.

He called for support and assistance from traditional authorities, opinion leaders and Assembly members to accelerate the progress, growth and development of the area using his open-door policy.

Mr Aboagye, who recently received overwhelming endorsement of the Assembly, tasked residents to play their roles in pushing the development agenda of the municipality so transform communities and improve livelihoods of the people.

He made the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the Juaben Traditional Council to thank the traditional authorities for their massive support and assistance when he was nominated for the position of Municipal Chief Executive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"I asked for your blessings, prayers, advice and cooperation of traditional leaders, opinion leaders, Assembly members and residents to accelerate the development to transform the area and improve your livelihoods, laud the president for the trust and confidence reposed in me and promised to deliver to the hopes and expectations of all stakeholders.

According to him, the municipality had lacked in socioeconomic development because of apathy and delay in endorsing the president's nominee and with the way paved for his endorsement, Mr Aboagye appealed to the stakeholders for cooperation, peace and unity to initiate poverty alleviation projects and complete abandoned ones.

Daasebre Otuo Siribour ll, the Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, commended Mr Aboagye and his entourage for the visit and challenged him to work in the interest of the people as the representative of the president by eschewing negative tendencies that would stall the development of the area.

He asked him to serve the people with respect, honesty, humility, integrity, and resist the temptation to lord over the people as a leader so that they would embrace and assist the Assembly's programmes and social interventions to ameliorate their plight.

"We assure you of our unflinching support and assistance of the Traditional Council for your administration in order to accomplish the vision of the president for the municipality.