Ghana: 'NDC Poised to Wrestle Power in 2024'

The national Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 if members and supporters remain focused and resolute.

It has asked them not to relent in their effort to remain peaceful, united and not be complacent towards the elections.

Ralph Apetorgbor, the NDC Deputy Communications Officer for Anyaa-Sowutuom, asked them not to be complacent in spite of the hardships facing the nation but work harder to prevent the NPP from three successive electoral victories.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected branch executives in Accra, he stated that even though the government had run out of ideas and should be voted out of power in 2024, there was the need for the NDC to strategise effectively and efficiently to recapture power which should not be taken for granted.

"The NDC owed it a duty to right the wrong of the past apparently caused by the government and restore the country back to its socioeconomic prowess when we take over power in 2024 but we should not be complacent even though corruption has engulfed the country.

"Corruption is at its peak in the country, and we need to shy away from the canker by winning the next elections since it breeds underdevelopment, unemployment and stalls development which the NDC is resolute in reducing when it wins power and I am hopeful the next NDC government will be fair, firm and just to the citizenry.

"I encouraged members and supporters at the grassroots to remain confident and trustworthy to serve the party selflessly, with dedication and commitment to enable us win power in 2024 since our task is to dislodge a failed government due to the excruciating hardships being meted out to citizens," Mr Apetorgbor stressed.

Nii Quaye Attram, the Ward Coordinator for Nii Okaiman West, admonished the party faithful, and well-wishers to unite and work hard for every vote to defeat the NPP in the 2024 elections and reassured Ghanaians leadership of the party from the branch to national on their part would stay dedicated, determined and committed in the rescue mission which he was convinced would be victorious.