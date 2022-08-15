Ghana: Work Begins On 17.85km Ofankor-Nsawam Dual Carriage Road

Construction and expansion works have begun on the 17.85 kilometre Ofankor-Nsawam dual-carriage road.

The project, being undertaken by Maripoma Engineering Limited is expected to be completed in 24 months.

It involves the construction of a two-km road with eight lanes as well as a 16.85 km road of 10 lanes from Ofankor to the White House stretch.

An additional two lanes will be added to the dual carriage way with extra two service lanes to serve adjoining communities.

Additionally, three extra lanes each will be added to the Pokuase to Nsawam dual roads to make it five on each side with the provision of nine pedestrian footbridges and an underpass at some points, with wider drainages, street lights, road signs and pedestrian walk ways.

This came to light when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, paid a working visit to the construction site on Friday, to acquaint himself with progress of work as well as get first-hand information on some teething challenges confronting the contractor and find ways to address them.

He was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Alhaji Awullo Abass and other directors of the Ghana Highway Authority and the Department of Feeder and Urban Roads as well as the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Wilkinson Clemence and officials of the assembly.

The consultant to the project, Mr Kwabena Bempong, briefing the minister and his entourage explained that the contractor has started clearing the sites for actual work to begin.

"All is set for actual construction to begin after the clearing and construction of rights of way to divert traffic to speed up work adding "we are all but set to begin work in a few weeks' time and would work day and night to complete the construction ahead of schedule," he added.

Mr Amoako-Atta, satisfied with the level of commitment and preparedness of the contractor, assured of the ministry's and government's commitment to ensure the project was efficiently and properly executed.

He said adequate provision had been made for the payment of compensation to affected property owners, some of whom have been paid already and those whose properties were on the road reservation would be treated leniently.

"It is not government's intention to cause the suffering of anyone on the project, everyone would be adequately compensated," he added.

He commended the Ga West Municipal Assembly and especially the MCE for always being there to assist the Ministry in most challenging times.