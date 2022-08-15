Liberia: Fire Destroys Unity Party's Chairman House

12 August 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Wilvena Dweh

The newly elected chairman of the opposition Unity Party, Rev. Luther Tarpeh house was gutted and destroyed by fire in the early hours of Friday, August 12, 2022.

Speaking to several journalists at his residence, Chairman Tarpeh lamented that the fire started from the garage of the house and burned his vehicle beyond repair at 1:00 am.

According to him, his neighbors saw the fire, alerted them, and came to their rescue but were over powered by the fire.

He disclosed that there were eight occupants in the house when the fire started but only one person got badly injured and has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

When asked about the source of electricity at his home, Rev. Tarpeh announced that he uses solar panels and a diesel generator interchangeably for the past three months because of the absence of LEC in their community.

Rev. Tarpeh has also claimed that since he became chairman of the unity party, there have been strange vehicles seen parked at the gate of his residence and his school has also been invaded.

He accused the government of protecting only Cdcians and not helping citizens when they are in need.

"No one will intimidate me, I will follow the President's order and provide security to protect myself " he cautioned.

