Gambia: On Acute Kidney Diseases Among Children!

Across the country, significant strides were made in increasing life expectancy and reducing some of the common killers associated with child and maternal mortality. However, as much as the country makes gains, there is still need to ensure wider surveillance and monitoring to counter some of the ailments threatening our shores. It is a widely held notion that 'health is wealth.'

It is in the news that a recent research conducted by the Epidemiology and Disease Control Unit under the Ministry of Health (MoH), has revealed a series of cases of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) among under 5 in The Gambia.

This unfortunate news is not only worrying, but one that leaves much to be desired. It has all the reasons to make the people scared in view of the fact that the country is already battling to contain further spread of the covid-19 virus.

The outbreak of this strange ailment in the country, however, could be attributed to some many issues.

According to a recent dispatch, an investigation into this strange Acute Kidney Injury among children under 5 has started in earnest. At least 32 cases have been reported, with the number of deaths at 28 so far.

So far, the little known information about this disease is that it decreases kidney function, which encompasses both injury (structural damage) and impairment (loss of function). It is a syndrome that rarely has a sole and distinct patho-physiology.

Already, patients with this disease have a mixed aetiology where the presence of sepsis, ischaemia and nephrotoxicity often co-exist and complicate recognition and treatment. Over 35 cases were reported, while only 32 met the event based case definition with 28 deaths. The cases were reported from Western 1, Western 2, Lower River Region and Central River Region.

Assessing the issue at hand, the government needs to act urgently and find the root causes of the disease.

Looking at our diets, there is a total paradigm shift from our way of living; and even what the people consumed as opposed to olden days. People are embracing modern lifestyles, some of which are detrimental to our health.

Also, people should note that a healthy diet helps to protect people against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

We want to commend the ministry of health for the timely detection of this disease. Indeed, timely information about any disease accords authorities to make more research, informed-decision and even timely response in containing it further spread.

To the parents, they have a crucial role to play in ensuring the safety of their children. It is the role of the parents to monitor and ensure the type of diets they consume at all times. Sometimes, children during their normal playing time at the backyards come in contact with objects or even substances that could be dangerous to their health. Most of the time, these children will ingest these substances without a second thought, as they cannot judge what is good for their health. Therefore, as parents and guardians let's be vigilant and always monitor the welfare of our children.

