South Africa: Three More Arrests for July 2021 Unrest Incitement

15 August 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Hawks in KZN have over the weekend arrested a further three suspects for the instigation of last year's July civil unrest that caused mass destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and sections of Gauteng.

The arrests brought to 25 the number of people arrested since last week. The three will appear in court on Monday.

On Friday, 22 suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, relating to the acts of looting and public violence that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal during July 2021.

National Prosecuting Authourity (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said bail was set at R 3000 each.

She said this was on condition that they:

- not post any information regarding the case on social media.

- inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN.

- inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number.

The matter was remanded to 26 August 2022 for further investigations, she said.

