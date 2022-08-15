Liberia: Bea Mountain Fulfills MOU, Gives 450 Bags of Rice and U.S.$11000 to Residence

Dablo Clan — In a move to rekindle a cordial relationship with the communities it operates, Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC), on Wednesday lived up to its commitment by providing 450bags of rice and cash of US$11,250 to three clans; Darblo, Mana, and Laar.

The company and the communities signed a memorandum of understanding in Gola Konneh district, Grand Cape Mount County in early May this year.

In the MOU, the company committed to providing monthly support to the vulnerable and elderly in the district. This support to the elderly is separate from its corporate social responsibility program.

The company said as a responsible entity, it sees it necessary to give more support to the communities it operates.

Making the presentation of the items, the Community Relations Superintendent, Mr. Henry Vincent said a total of 450 bags of rice, 90 gallons of oil, and a cash amount of $USD 11, 250 were given for the three clans with each carrying US$3750 for each.

Receiving the food items and cash on behalf of the Clans, the Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County, Aaron B. Vincent lauded BMMC Management in fulfillment of the MOU, which he said has established a stronger relationship between the Citizens and the Management of BMMC, thereby putting smiles on the faces of the elders.

He also called on the citizens to see this gesture as goodwill for the upliftment of the elders and promised that the issue of violence will no longer exist under his administration but rather use the dialogue approach to resolve issues.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief, the Paramount Chief Mr. Momo Thomas assured the County Superintendent and the Management of BMMC, to do away with violence protests and always use constructive engagement to settle disputes.