Liberia: Diaspora Rallies to Make Weah Win 2nd Term

Monrovia — As Liberia's Presidential and Legislative Elections draws nearer, Liberians residing in the United States, Europe, Canada, and other parts of the global diaspora, have decided to come together under the canopy of DIASPORA UNITED FOR WEAH ONE ROUND ELECTION (DUWORE2023) in order to ensure that President George Weah wins his second and final term in office.

To achieve this, DUWORE 2023 Organizing Chairman, Wilmot Kunney said they will mobilize Liberians across party lines, including independent-minded citizens to combine their efforts in ensuring that President George Manneh Weah is re-elected in the first round of the 2023 elections.

To achieve its mission, DUWORE 2023 will mobilize financial resources from thousands of Liberians residing in the Diaspora, provide technical assistance, as well as design strategic and tactical political action plans for the President's re-election in close collaboration with the general campaign committee and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

DUWORE 2023 applauds President Weah for his tireless efforts in the reconstruction of Liberia especially in the areas of road construction to achieve road connectivity, and investment in human capital development thru the tuition free program for public universities and colleges.

Additionally, the signing into Law of iconic legislations such as the Kamara Abdullah Kamara (KAK) Act that repeals the anti-democratic libels laws, the dual citizenship bill that ensures that "Once a Liberian always a Liberia," and the revenue sharing law that facilitates and promotes the decentralization of governance among many others, are all phenomenal achievements of President Weah that has galvanized Liberians in the Diaspora to eagerly support his re-election bid, and to ensures that he wins in the first round of the 2023 Presidential elections.

"Accordingly, DUWORE 2023 will adopt an effective media infrastructure to disseminate the President accomplishments, defend and repel baseless and unwarranted attacks against the President, including deceitful and dubious opposition campaign tactics against his reelection," Kunney said.

Meanwhile, after series of consultations, members of the Diaspora United for Weah One Round Election recently overwhelmingly elected Mr. Wilmot Kunney of the state of Pennsylvania as its global Chairman, and Mr. Jerome Gayman of the state of Florida as his Co-Chairman.

Kunney is a prominent Liberian in the Diaspora. He is a former President of the Union of Liberia Associations in the Americas (ULAA), and currently the Chief Political Analyst on the popular social media TV and Radio platform Focus on Liberia, where he first predicted President Weah ONE ROUND ELECTION THEORY in 2019.