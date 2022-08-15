Liberia: Judge Orders Lawyers Arrested

Bong County — Judge Boima Konto has ordered some lawyers from the Bong County Bar Association arrested for their failure to attend the opening of the August Term of Court.

The Resident Judge of the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County has instructed the Chief Clerk of the court to issue a writ of arrest for the lawyers from the local bar.

"Once we [take] oath and we're admitted into the Bar Association, every one of us should take charge of our responsibilities rather than always being absent from the court opening sessions," Judge Konto admonished.

Speaking recently at the opening of the Court in Gbarnga, Judge Konto blasted Bong County Bar Association members for being 'lackadaisical.'

He said their action would undermine the operations of the court if not handled speedily.

According to him, the Bar members will be arrested and brought to court to justify whether or not they should not be held in contempt.

Judge Konto said members of the Bar who had judicial assignments will be considered, but those who allegedly refused to attend without any obligations will be arrested.

The NewDawn has not gotten the total number of those who are to be arrested, but an inside source has suggested that this might involve five lawyers.

"Members of the Bar are obligated to do the needful for the sake of the justice system," said Judge Konto. He noted that they took oaths to help protect the integrity of the court.

He warned that he won't rest in making sure that lawyers take charge of their responsibilities and that actions would be taken against any lawyer who refuses to adhere to the court's mandate.