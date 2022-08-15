Liberia: Gongloe Laments Bad Governance Under Weah

Less than 15 months to Liberia's Presidential Election, Incumbent President George Weah and his CDC-led government continue to receive lashes from opposition politicians for bad governance.

The latest attack is from presidential hopeful Cllr. Taiwan Gongloe has again branded the Weah administration as a "bad government" that has placed the country in "Intensive Care Unit."

Cllr. Gongloe stressed that the government's "Change for Hope" mantra has brought hopelessness, rather than hope and that its "Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development" has made Liberians poorer.

Speaking Wednesday, August 10, to OK FM in Monrovia, he said instead of transforming the lives of Liberians, the Weah regime has promoted corruption at its peak, noting that the President himself is not leading by example, owing to the questionable wealth he is amassing since he came to the Presidency.

He said Liberia under President Weah is bleeding and needs to survive at the hands of a good President, thus vowing to defeat President Weah in the 2023 elections by winning at least 65 percent of the votes in the first round.

The former president of the Liberia National Bar Association lamented that the Liberian people are facing hardship because the government has deserted them and

prioritized enriching its officials, while the citizens languish in abject poverty.

He said this needs to stop by electing a better leader that will deliver the country from a failed state to prosperity. -Editing by Jonathan Browne