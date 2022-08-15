Liberia: Weah Provides U.S.$25,000 for Ailing Judge Barkon's Medication

Grand Bassa County Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Joe S. Barkon, is expected to be flown out of the country shortly for proper medication, after President George Weah on Wednesday, 10 August provided $25,000 to assist with his medical expense, Judge James Kaba of the Buchanan Magisterial Court in Grand Bassa county said.

Judge Joe S. Barkon's health has deteriorated after his involvement in a tragic motor accident on July 27, 2022.

He was since admitted at ELWA Hospital in Paynesville, but his condition has not improved, leading to public appeal from fellow Judges to have him flown out of Liberia to India, for thorough medication attention.

Judge James Kaba disclosed that Judge Barkon posted in their chat room that President Weah has intervened in his case to get him out for proper treatment in India. He added that the $25,000 will cover medical bills and other expenses for the judge.

Judge Barkon has extended special thanks to Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, for their tireless efforts and concerns in ensuring that he seeks advanced medication abroad. Editing by Jonathan Browne