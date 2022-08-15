Liberia: PAW to Establish Rehabilitate At-Risk Youth

Pentecostal Assembly of the World (PAW) reveals plan to establish a rehabilitation center in Liberia to cater to At-risk youth.

Bishop Dr. Leo M. Simpson of the 35th Episcopal District of the Pentecostal Assembly of the World West African Region, said the center, which will be established at the Samuel Grimes Memorial High School in Kakata, Margibi County, will partner with A.M. Kyne Collegiate Resource Center to rehabilitate drug-addicted youth in the country.

Bishop Simpson further reveals that friends from the United States of America are expected to arrive in Liberia next month to initiate funding for the program.

He says drug addiction poses serious threat to the youthful population of Liberia, cautioning that if nothing is done now to alleviate this threat, it could leave a serious toll.

The veteran Liberian educator continues that the rehabilitation center will ensure that drug-addicted youth receive necessary treatment and counseling to stabilize them.

Dr. Simpson made the disclosure here Wednesday, 10 August while speaking with reporters at his office in the Old Road community.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the A. M. Kyne Collegiate Resource Center, Adam M. Kyne, says the partnership with PAW to rehabilitate disadvantaged youth in Samuel Grimes Memorial High School will not be institutionalized.

According to him, institutionalizing drug-addicted youth is obsolete, adding that drug-addicted people are already traumatized and need counseling rather than stationing them in an institution.

He explained that drug addiction is a brain disease that needs special attention and notes that it is estimated that 100, 000 youth are faced with drug addiction in Liberia.

He says if the situation is not tackled adequately now, it could create serious threat for the nation.

Mr. Kyne discloses that beginning Monday, August 15, his organization will embark on intensive 10 days of training on methods necessary to rehabilitate drug-addicted youth in Kakata, Margibi county.

He says the training will involve people from the community to enable them to understand when somebody is involved in addiction.

Mr. Kyne adds that partnership and collaboration with other organizations are vital in battling drug addiction in society, adding that government alone cannot do it all.

President George Weah recently said failure of Liberian parents to take care of their responsibility has contributed to increase of at-risk youths in the country despite government efforts.

President Weah made the observation after a series of sporting activities at the Invincible Park in Monrovia on Saturday, June 26, 2022, aimed at raising funds to build a rehabilitation center for at-risk youths across the country.

He said the executive development initiative will construct a rehabilitation center for at-risk youth and that after completion, volunteers will be needed to teach and mental the at-risk youths during their rehabilitation process.

"Our desire to make sure Liberian youths are served is important, and also the essential part of our work is to promote health and at the same time promote at-risk youth." President Weah said.