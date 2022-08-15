Liberia: Cassava Farmers Laud MOA for Support

Maryland county — A group of farmers in Maryland \county under the banner Cassava Transformation Corporative has commended the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the European Union for providing farm equipment to enhance its activities.

The donation was done in Boneken, Electoral district#3, Maryland, bringing together cassava farmers, EU representatives, Maryland County Agriculture Coordinator Christian Nickel Natt, and members of the Cassava Transformation Corporative.

Items donated include 4 pieces of Gari fryer, 15 pairs of feet wears, 500-gallon Polytank, one dewatering machine, one set of Seiver, two pieces of tube and wheelbarrows, among others.

the Chief Executive Officer of the Cassava transformation Corporative Winston Johnson lauded both the Ministry of Agriculture and the EU for the donation, which he said would go a long way in buttressing their farming effort.

"I'm overwhelmed; I will, first of all, give thanks to the Liberian government for keeping the peace and supporting farmers through donor funds", Johnson expressed.

He welcomed the presence of the European Union in Liberia and for collaborating with the Ministry in ensuring farmers in the country are supported.

"We are not the first and we will not be the last, because the European Union through its CDO has been working assiduously with farmers in the country. So, we are happy to meet our objectives, knowing the mandate we have to ensure that we help the government in fighting hunger in Liberia", he added.

He stressed that with the mandate from the County Agriculture Coordinator, the project will gradually grow from its previous 1.3 metric tons to at least four to five metric tons.