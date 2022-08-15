Gambia: Caritas Gambia Sensitizes NAMs On Electoral Non-Violence

Caritas Gambia recently sensitised at least ten National Assembly Members to advocate for electoral non-violence. The forum was supported by European Union and organised by Caritas- Gambia. The various roles National Assembly Members could play in mitigating and minimising potential electoral violence during electoral cycles were identified during the forum.

Francize Mendy, director of Caritas Gambia said the forum was meant for National Assembly Members to share a common platform and outline factors that trigger electoral violence in The Gambia. He urged NAMs to commit to contributing to elections that are carried out violence-free and in accordance with electoral laws of the state.

He advised National Assembly Members to advocate for non-violent democracy and respect for human rights during and after elections.

Mr. Mendy called on political party leaders to stand for peace and openly condemn any members from their party who try to jeopardise the peace and security of the country.

He also called on the CSO coalition to maintain and increase their engagements as well as act effectively in mitigating violence throughout the year rather than only during electoral periods.

He further said that they should also hold regular peace 'bantabas' nationwide to engage local communities to voice out their concern regarding the country's peace and security, adding that this would give them an opportunity to report problems and early warning indications and to suggest appropriate responses to the appropriate authorities.