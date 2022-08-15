Gambia: Introducing Gambian Artiste, Lamin Sanneh

Lamin Sanneh is an upcoming Gambian born artiste based in Seattle, USA. He has traveled the world with his family and fell in love with music at an early age. He listened to different types of genres from Afro music, Dancehall, Reggae, Mbalax and Pop music. At a young age, LVIBE uses karaoke apps to write and compose his music. LVIBE started doing music professionally during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and released his first single "Fatima" which did pretty well for an independent artist.

The next year, he released his debut album "Smiling Coast" which included a total of 7 tracks with each song having different genres. On June 18, 2022 he released "JO" which featured Malian superstar Sidiki Diabatè. Today, LVIBE is working on other collaboration also in Mali, United States etc.