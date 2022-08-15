Gambia: Misira Utd, Global FC Sail to 2nd Round of Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers

12 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Misira United and Global FC on Wednesday sailed to the second round of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' qualifiers after winning their qualifier matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Misira based-club thumped Bilbao FC 2-0 to cruise to the second and final round of the Coastal Town summer biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

The defeat saw Bilbao FC out of the annual Gunjur nawetan qualifiers after losing to Misira United FC.

Bilbao FC will now hang up their boots until next year following their elimination from the on-going Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

Global FC beat Madina Kunkunding FC 4-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after the regulation time ended 1-1 to navigate to the second and final round of the yearly Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw the Madina Kunkunding based-club out of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers after slipping to Global FC.

Madina Kunkunding will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

