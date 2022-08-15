Gambia: 4 State Guard Soldiers Died in Fatal Accident

12 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

A fatal car accident has claimed the lives of four State Guards soldiers of The Gambia Armed Forces yesterday, The Point has been reliably informed.

The accident occurred at Ndemban village in Foni West Coast Region.

A source who speak to our reporter on the condition of anonymity has confirmed the development, saying: "All the four soldiers died on the spot."

The source added that the GAF vehicle was heading to Mankamang Kunda, the birth place of President Adama Barrow to join the president, who earlier Thursday left State House for his native village to commence his annual leave.

