Gambian Artiste Establishes Record Label to Help Artistes

In an effort to contribute to upgrading artistes to produce quality music, Ousman Jallow, founder of the 220 Record label has said that the purpose of creating the record label was to fill in the gap that was needed for Gambian artistes in terms of producing quality music.

He said the record label was founded in February 2020, which is to give the artistes the resources needed to have their music recorded and produced in good quality and high standard to be shared with the rest of the world. "This is one of the reasons why I consider 220 records to be more than a record label, but a platform that brings musical artistes, music producers, videographers, and creative to promote their common goal of sharing talent and our culture with the rest of the world. The record label to this date, has gone beyond working with only Gambian artistes, but even international musicians from (Copenhagen) Denmark. The 220 records being a considerable new label, and has accomplished a great deal.