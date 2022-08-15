Gambia: Alassan Jatta Scores in Viborg UEFA Conference League Win Over B36 Tórshavn

Gambian striker, Alassana Jatta scored for his Danish side, Viborg FF during their 2-1 win at Faroese side, B36 Tórshavn in their second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers played on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old scored his side's second goal with a header after coming off the bench in the 86th minute after Nils Mortimer Moreno's opener in the 64th minute.

The Sukuta-born player now scored his first goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers for his Danish side Viborg FF.

The result marked a 5-1 win on aggregate for Viborg after beating B36 Tórshavn 3-0 at home in Denmark during the opening leg of the qualifiers last week Wednesday.

Viborg will now face English Premier League side West Ham United in the play-off round of the qualifiers with the first leg taking place at the London Stadium next week (18th August 2022.)