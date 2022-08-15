Gambia: Alassan Jatta Scores in Viborg UEFA Conference League Win Over B36 Tórshavn

12 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Alassana Jatta scored for his Danish side, Viborg FF during their 2-1 win at Faroese side, B36 Tórshavn in their second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers played on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old scored his side's second goal with a header after coming off the bench in the 86th minute after Nils Mortimer Moreno's opener in the 64th minute.

The Sukuta-born player now scored his first goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers for his Danish side Viborg FF.

The result marked a 5-1 win on aggregate for Viborg after beating B36 Tórshavn 3-0 at home in Denmark during the opening leg of the qualifiers last week Wednesday.

Viborg will now face English Premier League side West Ham United in the play-off round of the qualifiers with the first leg taking place at the London Stadium next week (18th August 2022.)

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X