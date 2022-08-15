Gambia: Gina Bass Wins Gold Medal At Islamic Games

Gambian sensational athlete, Gina Bass on Thursday 10 August 2022 won a gold medal at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey with a timing of 20:63 in the women's 200-meter race to defend her title.

The 27-year old has now become the most decorated Gambian track and field athlete.

Wurrie Njadoe, another Gambian sprinter finished fourth in the finals.

Gina Bass competes in sprint events. She won a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the 2016 African Championships. Bass qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics and was the Gambian flag bearer.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she placed 52nd in the 200 metres heats and did not qualify for the semifinals.

The Gambia's track queen recorded her name in the history books in 2019 after winning the 200m gold at the African Games.

She is the first ever Gambian qualifier for the final at the World Athletics Championships.

She currently holds national records in the 100 and 200 metres.

She qualified to represent Gambia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the women's 100 metre and 200 metre events. In the 100 metres race she set a new national record of 11.12 seconds.

Earlier this year in June, The Gambia and African best female sprinter won the women's 100m contest at the African Championships in Cote d'Or, Mauritius.