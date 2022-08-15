South Africa/Gambia: Kajally Drammeh Starts in Cape Town Defeat to Swallows

12 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international winger, Kajally Drammeh was handed his first start of the season during his South African side, Cape Town City 3-2 defeat over Swallows FC in their DStv Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old has now made his second appearance since moving to the DStv Premiership in South Africa.

The Bundung-born player who played for 60 minutes created some chances for his City side.

Earlier, the creative winger had a brilliant performance for Cape Town City during their 2-0 defeat in the opening league match against Mamulodi Sundowns last weekend.

Meanwhile, Kajally Drammeh moved to the DStv Premiership outfit in February 2022 from local club Real de Banjul.

Drammeh and his side, Cape Town City now recorded their second consecutive defeat in the new ongoing South African Premier League season.

