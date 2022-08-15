Tunisia: Egypt Church Fire - Saied Offers Condolences to El-Sisi

15 August 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied offered his sincerest condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, following the death of Egyptian citizens in the fire that broke out Sunday in the church of Al-Munira (west of Cairo) and left several people dead and injured.

During a phone call, the head of state wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

A fire that broke out Sunday during a mass in a church in EL Giza, near Egypt's capital Cairo killed at least 41 people and injured dozens, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry.

