Tunisia: Egypt Church Fire - Saied Offers Condolences to El-Sisi

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied offered his sincerest condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, following the death of Egyptian citizens in the fire that broke out Sunday in the church of Al-Munira (west of Cairo) and left several people dead and injured.

During a phone call, the head of state wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

A fire that broke out Sunday during a mass in a church in EL Giza, near Egypt's capital Cairo killed at least 41 people and injured dozens, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry.