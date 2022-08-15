Nigeria: Don't Mortgage Your Children's Future, Vote Good Leaders - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the Nigerian electorate to be circumspect with their votes during next year's election and not mortgage the future of their children by voting leaders with conscience.

Jonathan, who spoke while delivering a keynote address titled: 'Lasting Legacy: Key to Nigeria's Development Issues', at the one-year memorial summit in honour of the late Captain Idahosa Okunbo in Abuja, Saturday, said Nigerians "must shift away from the politics of bread and butter."

While urging the people to elect the kind of leaders deserving of the country so that she could claim her rightful place in the comity of nations, Jonathan said Nigerians should ensure that only those who would foster national unity were elected to lead the country.

His words: "Ahead of 2023 elections, we are getting ready to be wooed and wowed at campaign grounds by various politicians seeking different offices. But these thoughts are beyond 2023. It is about Nigeria and the kind of leadership it deserves now and in the future to ensure that our country assumes its rightful place among the comity of nations.

"My charge to Nigerians is to be circumspect in the exercise of their voting rights. We must shift away from the politics of bread and butter and ensure that we do not elect leaders that will buy our conscience today and mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren.

"We should endeavour to elect only those that will leave legacies of unity, peace, and development," he said, adding that those with aspirations to lead the country in all capacities should be concerned about the value of their leadership style.

Jonathan stated further that every political leader should be fired by the kind of legacy he wanted to leave behind for posterity.

According to him, "Those who also lead at various capacities in politics and business, be they councillors, council chairpersons, governors, lawmakers at both state and national levels as well as boardroom gurus, should be bothered about the value of their leadership style.

"The essence of leadership is to drive initiatives that seek to build sustainable societies and make the lives of the people better and more meaningful. Every political leader should, in a moment of introspection, spare a thought for the legacy he or she would leave behind.

"Will you be remembered as a deceitful leader, an ethnic bigot, religious fanatic or a nation builder that would leave lasting legacies for the people," he added.

Oshiomhole, Ezekwesili, Others Extol Capt Hosa as Children Launch Foundation in His Memory

Prominent Nigerians, at the weekend, shared fond memories as they recalled the legacies of one of the nation's greatest philantropists and billionaire business mogul, the late Capt Dr. Wells Idahosa Okunbo.

The event was the maiden memorial lecture organised by the family of Okunbo at the Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartment, Asokoro, Abuja, as well as the launch of the Wells Hosa Okunbo Foundation, by his children led by the Olori Atuwatse III, wife of the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in his key note address, said Captain Hosa as fondly called, lived a life of philanthropy and love for the needy, adding that, one of his legacies that would Continue to endure was that he nurtured and mentored many to become responsible members of the society.

Jonathan who was the keynote speaker addressed the theme: "Lasting Legacy: The key to Nigeria's Development Issues?" admonished the citizens not to give despite the hydra-headed challenges bedeviling country , but use the opportunity provided by the current political cycle to take decisions that would help renew hope, restore what had been lost and rebuild the country.

Jonathan noted that the essence of leadership was to drive initiatives that seek to build sustainable societies and make the lives of the people better and more meaningful, and every political leader should, in a moment of introspection, spare a thought for the legacy he or she would leave behind.

"Captain lived a life of philanthropy. Although he achieved so much as a businessman and invested in big enterprises, he will perhaps be remembered more for his large heart, spirit of philanthropy and love for the needy," he said.

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili urged politicians to develop the education sector, which she lamented would continue to elude Nigeria and other African countries if the political class did not invest in education.

She said, "When you look at the parameters and issues in our country, especially, the current data, it shows that the continent is in crisis and it has to deal with some of the things that the former President Jonathan said about society, It's that nine out of every 10 Africans do not have the literacy and numeracy skills required of children of their age in other parts of the world.

In his remarks, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said Jonathan left a lasting legacy that set a pedestal for his successors.

"Part of your legacy was when you launched the almajiri school and your thought was that no Nigerian child should be left on the street and also appropriated special funds,"s he said.

Olori Atuwase III described her father as a visionary leader, who believed in birthing initiatives that would outlive him, while impacting lives within the nation and beyond.

"My father was keen on investing his resources in people and ideas, many of which have grown into institutions. He left an indelible mark in his sphere of influence, starting with us his children, and in his hometown Benin City community, with his Alma Mata from past learning institutions, and I dare say in his country and beyond," she said.

She, however, announced the launch of the Wells Hosa Okunbo Foundation, which she said was an expression of her father's undying legacy, and would focus on Education, Entrepreneurship, and Youth Empowerment - established primarily to consolidate and continue his passionate commitment to raising world changers in the core areas of education, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

"Through this outfit, we are determined to revolutionise the face of industrialisation in Africa and promote indigenous innovations that can boldly make a mark in the global space. The necessary systems for deployment are currently evolving and in the near future, we will be opening up opportunities for these expressions through access to funding," she said.

Scion of Captain Hosa, Osahon Okunbo, in his welcome remarks, thanked the guests for the show of love and added that they decided to hold the lecture to uphold the value of their departed father.

The lecture also featured panel discussants like the founder, Sahara Energy, Tonye cole; Slum to School initiator, Otta orondaam and Vice President, Benson Idahosa University, Bishop Feb, anchored by founder and Managing Partner, Message Capital, Mrs Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes.