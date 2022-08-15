Liberia: UL Names Faculty Lounge in Honor of Thelma Duncan Sawyer

Monrovia — The leadership of the Prof. Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Liberia, has launched faculty lounge project at Fendall Campus for use by faculty members at the college. The Faculty lounge is named in honor of alumna Mrs. Thelma Duncan Sawyer, widow of Prof. Amos C. Sawyer.

It has been wildly stated and confirmed that the both--Dr. Sawyer and Mrs. Sawyer met at Liberia College in the 70s and kept their God's blessed union until the recent unfortunate demise of the former President and Professor of Political Science. Mrs. Sawyer, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs earned a BA degree in Sociology in 1977 from the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, once Liberia College and MA degree in International Relations and Social Works from abroad.

Speaking at a dual program marking the formal launch of the Thelma Duncan Sawyer Faculty Lounge and the joint Technical Working Session for the establishment of Creative and Performing arts at the Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the UL Fendall Campus in Louisiana, the Dean of the college, Dr. Josephus M. Gray said he was deeply honored and elated to join distinguished professors, instructors and staff of Prof. Amos C. Sawyer College to bestow honor on a distinguished and illustrious Liberian mother of acclaimed backgrounds and notable achievements.

He indicated that the faculty lounge project is part of a larger vision for Sawyer College, adding that faculty and students are integral part of the research and teaching at the college. According to him, Mrs. Sawyer and her husband Dr. Sawyer-a statesman, distinguished professor, political scientist and administrator have strongly contributed to quality learning and teaching at the college, and helped to mold and shape the minds of Liberian youths and attached important to good governance.

According to Prof. Gray, the honor is a reminder that everyone will be remembered somehow in a positive way, and hope it reminds all faculty members of the significance of the faculty lounge to the college, while also it will enhance the academic activities of the hardworking faculty.

Dr. Gray on behalf of the leadership of the college expressed gratitude to the administration of the institution particularly the President of the University, Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr. and the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Moses M Zinnah for embracing the idea of establishing the faculty lounge in the college and naming the facility in honor of Mrs. Thelma Sawyer.

"We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Nelson, the University of Liberia will continue to inspire social scientists and scholars for many generations", Dr. Gray noted. He said the college was also elated to have the support of the President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, Honorable Albert Tugbe Chie for his financial commitment to support the faculty lunge project. The faculty lounge project was launched by the President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Nelson, thus attracting huge applauses from the audiences.

Meanwhile, the ceremony concurred with coincided with the joint Technical Working Session organized by the Prof. Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities for establishment of the certificate and diploma program in performing arts and crafts.

The ceremony brought together several personalities and academics including the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Prof. Stephen M. Jubwe; Vice President for Administration, Mrs. Benetta J. Tarr; Prof. Dr. D. Elliott Wreh-Wilson, president emeritus, William V.S. Tubman University and Professor at Amos C. Sawyer College; Assistant Prof. Adolphus Nippae, Dean of David Straz Sinje Technical College; Ambassador John A. Ballout, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liberia Movie Union; Mrs. Esther K. Richards of the Sawyer family, Cllr. Mark Bedor-Wla Freeman, Commissioner, Freedom of Information Commission; Ambassador Julie Endee, Cultural Ambassador; Chairs and Coordinators of Academic Departments and Units, of Sawyer College, senior faculty members and students.

Others were heads of the Collective Society of Liberia including the Liberia Movie Union, Musician Union of Liberia, Liberia Culture Union, Liberia Association of Writers, Photography Union of Liberia, Liberia Chef Association, Liberia Artists Union and Liberia Tailor Union.

Prof Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities is an interesting academic environment. It's a small, supportive community hosted in a single roof of the Academic Complex of the University of Liberia. It is just a place where anyone soon know every face and it's the best place with a beautiful land scape, with access to every possible amenity; but it sits at the heart of the university's Fendall campus in Louisiana, Monyserrado County, few miles away from the capital.

The college has been successful in integrating research in all the degree granting departments, as a major requirement for completion. At Prof Amos C. Sawyer College, faculties pursue a full range of research interests related to their own academic disciplines. The college has harmonized the various academic departments' curricula and introduced standardized research methodology course across the college. Students who successfully passed the research course are advanced for senior thesis writing or undertake a senior project as a special requirement to fulfill a-year Baccalaureate Degree Requirements to earn a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree.

The graduates of the college are making tremendous contributions to societies across the international sphere with obvious outputs in numerous areas including national development. Some have risen to serve as president, vice president, Justices of the Supreme Court, of minister, senator, Representative, Ambassador, president of tertiary institutions, heads of public corporations, standard-bearers of political parties, academic directors, deans and media expertise.

Prof Amos C. Sawyer College (formerly) has a proud history of providing courses that help communities to grow and flourish, this focus on combining practical knowledge with quality learning and teaching. Interestingly, it was the first to be established in the country with a well-defined and founding mission. The College remains driven by its commitment to societies and is dedicated to providing quality programs and degrees in a flexible and supportive environment.

The College also strives to be among the most innovative academic institutions in the world. Its remains committed to empowering its students with requisite knowledge and practical skills vital to achieving personal and professional success in the changing local and global communities in which they live, work and compete in the job market.

The College offers Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree and Bachelor of Social Work Degree (BSW) in several disciplines. The minimum credit hours needed for completion of a specialized degree program is 128. Students are voluntarily allowed to choose from the six academic departments to fulfill a 4-year Baccalaureate Degree Requirements to earn a BA and BSW degrees. Students can take up to 15 credits for each of the eight academic semesters at the college.

The college was successful to harmonize the various academic departments' curricula and successfully remodeled research methodology courses across the college to help sharpen the students' skills and widen their horizons in research.

Those who are successfully passed the research methodology studies are advanced for senior thesis writing or research project. Our graduates earn BA and BSW degrees in English, French, Demography, Geography, Sociology, social work, History, Political Science, Communication, Media Studies, Philosophy and Religious Studies and Criminology.

The College maintains academic excellence, quality teaching, broad based research and emphasizes professionalism, efficiency and productivity. Currently, there are six (6) academic departments in the College. The idea to merge the departments from 15 to six was based on the official request of the college through a petition to the Academic Coordination Committee (ACC) and Faculty Senate of the University of Liberia.

Eleven academic units of the six departments confer a four-year Baccalaureate Degree in specialized fields of study. They are: English and Literature, French Studies, Social Work, Demography, Geography, Sociology, Criminology, History, Political Science, Communication and Media Studies, Philosophy and Religious Studies. The non-degree granting units are: Physical Education and Sports, Social Science, Arts and Crafts, ROTC and Liberian Languages. The various departments and units have been merged to six to reflect the current dynamics across the world as higher education institutions (HEIs) recognize the fact that the world is changing very rapidly and increasingly. While the Criminology Program is the latest to be introduced as a degree granting program.

At the college, three certificate and diploma program are in place for capacity building and career development for others whom for particular reason mighty not want to pursue degree studies. The three programs are: (1) Joe W. Mulbah Center of Journalism and Public Relations (2) UL Center for Geographic Information System and Remote Sensing (3) Certificate in Statistics Program (CEST)

Prof Amos C. Sawyer College is highly respected for our well-skilled, renowned, professional and trained faculty. The quality of faculty at the institution is the primary reason students choose to study here. We attract scholars at the cutting edge of their various fields including include publishers, authors, critical thinkers, educators, and scholars with a reservoir of knowledge in their chosen disciplines of social sciences and humanities. Our faculty come with a commitment to work together, learn together, care for one another and mentor students.