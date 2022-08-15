Liberia: Land Authority Arrests Fake Land Surveyor

Monrovia — The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has arrested two men who were impersonating as registered and licensed land surveyors.

Those arrested are Jaa-Tuma K. Arma and Mr. Michael K. Otto. They were arrested on August 10 for their alleged involvement in the conduct of a re-survey on four acres of land situated in Kpakprokor Town, Lower Margibi County in favor of a man identified as Daniel K. Winfred Bradford.

They had illegally published a survey notice on August 3, 2022, bearing the letterhead of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) under a false pretence, which said the survey was scheduled to commence on the 10th of August 2022 at the precise hour of 9:30 AM.

The survey notice: "The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) through its chairman Atty J. Adams Monabah is notifying the general public that its security networking team headed by Col. A. George Lansana will not hesitate in apprehending those who are involved in the notorious act of illegally surveying land in the country."

The LLA, however, described the action as "unlawful", saying that it has propensity to derail the good image of the LLA.

"They are not legitimate land surveyors, but they are engaging into conducting land surveys and other land-related activities and functions in and beyond Montserrado County," LLA's Adams Monbah said.

"The LLA is warning all those involved with the said clandestine and unlawful practice should desist as the LLA will not relent to ensure that they face the full weight of law in compliance with the ACT AGAINST CRIMINAL CONVEYANCE OF LAND OF 2014."

Monbah wants the public, local leaders government authorities, and all lawful and concerned citizens to kindly report anyone or party that are unidentified and lack supporting documents to the conduct land survey and any illegal or double sale of land.

He said the illegal act is hampering the smooth operations of the LLA and it's a greater extent, injuring the outstanding image of the Liberia Land Authority.