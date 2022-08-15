Liberia: AIIST, IDLO Graduate 27 Law Enforcement Officers in Computer Science

Monrovia — The Africa International Institute of Science and Technology (AIIST) and International Development Law Organization (IDLO), over the weekend, graduated 27 Law enforcement officers from the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency following a six-month training in computer operation program.

AIIST is an IT institute situated in Monrovia that offers an innovative way to learn and grow in technology from a beginner level to a certified expert in information and technology.

Ousman Touray, Director of IT programs at AIIST said on November 22, 2021 an MOU between AIIST and IDLO with support from the US Department of State and Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of Liberia through the professional development fund, signed an agreement to train 42 law enforcement officers with women with given top priority.

Out of the 42, he said 27 were able to enroll to earn a certificate in computer operation program.

The 27 officers ranging from the Liberia National Police, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Liberia Immigration Service over the weekend in Monrovia earned a professional certificate in computer operation program in an effort to increase professional development and public output through the usage of technology.

According to IDLO Field Program Coordinator Franklin Dolo, two years ago IDLO grew interest in working with Law enforcement officers from the LNP, BIM and LDEA with aimed to collaborate with Law enforcement agencies to ensure that female officers are highly prioritized to receive capacity development support to strengthen their knowledge and sets their path straight for career advancement with funding from our partner IML.

The Deputy Minister for Administration and Public Safety of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Juah N. Cassell, addressed the graduates as commencement convocation speaker on the topic: "The value of empowering women in law enforcement".

She expressed joy and used the occasion to encourage members of the graduating class to be committed to always build their capacity in the job environment amid the many challenges that come with life - considering it as normal.

She said over the last ten years, Liberian women are far progressing in all spectrum of the society, ranging from being business minded, professional life and capacity building which is laudable for the progress and development of Liberia.

"When women and Girls' basic humanitarian needs are met, and reinforcing their capacity to act as leaders in relief and recovery, this can only be possible when women in the security sector of our beloved country stop viewing themselves as mere officers and start being a proactive team player to their male counterpart to play leadership role as well in the security sector," she said.