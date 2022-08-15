Ghana: GHALCA G6 Tournament Takes Off Wednesday

15 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The 2022 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament is expected to kick-start on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This follows the successful launch of the 11-day competition last Friday at the GHALCA Secretariat, Accra.

According to organisers, kick-off times have been fixed for 4pm and 6pm.

The competition, which will serve as pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL), is for clubs who finished last season's campaign among the top six.

Twenty one-time Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Karela United, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea and two-time FA Cup winners Medeama SC, have all confirmed their participation, with clubs having been pitted in Group A and B with three each.

Representatives of all six clubs assured GHALCA of a good tournament, insisting it would be a good test for them.

Speaking at the launch, Vice President of GHALCA, Mr John Ansah, said coming by funds to run this year's competition was challenging, but was optimistic a few more sponsors might show up before the tournament kicks off.

He added that GHALCA had managed to get on board Paradise Drinking Water and were still in talks with other corporate bodies for a possible partnership.

According to Mr Ansah, the winner goes home with GH¢40,000, whilst the second and third-placed teams settle for GH¢30,000 and GH¢20,000 respectively.

Mr Ansah, however, added that any club was free not to partake, but must alert authorities on time to manage arrangements for a replacement.

He thanked the club representatives for their participation and cooperation.

On opening day, Great Olympics will cross swords with 2022 FA Cup finalist Bechem United in Group A, while Berekum Chelsea face off with Medeama SC with a late kick off in Group B.

GHALCA G6 tournament fixtures

GROUP A

Great Olympics

Bechem United

Karela United

GROUP B

Hearts of Oak

Medeama

Berekum Chelsea

DAY 1

Wednesday, 17/08/2022

4pm - Great Olympics v Bechem United

6pm - Berekum Chelsea v Medeama

DAY 2

Sunday, 21/08/2022

3pm - Karela United v Great Olympics

5pm - Medeama v Hearts of Oak

DAY 3

Wednesday, 24/08/2022

4pm - Bechem United v Karela United

6pm - Berekum Chelsea v Hearts of Oak

Semi-final (SF)

Friday: August 26, 2022

SF 1 => 4pm - Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B

SF 2 => 6pm - Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A

Third place

Sunday, August 28, 2022

3pm - Losers of semi-finals

Grand Final

Sunday, August 28, 2022

5pm - Winners of semi-finals

