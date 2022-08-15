Ghana: GHALCA G6 Tournament Takes Off Wednesday

The 2022 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament is expected to kick-start on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
This follows the successful launch of the 11-day competition last Friday at the GHALCA Secretariat, Accra.
According to organisers, kick-off times have been fixed for 4pm and 6pm.
The competition, which will serve as pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL), is for clubs who finished last season's campaign among the top six.
Twenty one-time Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Karela United, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea and two-time FA Cup winners Medeama SC, have all confirmed their participation, with clubs having been pitted in Group A and B with three each.
Representatives of all six clubs assured GHALCA of a good tournament, insisting it would be a good test for them.
Speaking at the launch, Vice President of GHALCA, Mr John Ansah, said coming by funds to run this year's competition was challenging, but was optimistic a few more sponsors might show up before the tournament kicks off.
He added that GHALCA had managed to get on board Paradise Drinking Water and were still in talks with other corporate bodies for a possible partnership.
According to Mr Ansah, the winner goes home with GH¢40,000, whilst the second and third-placed teams settle for GH¢30,000 and GH¢20,000 respectively.
Mr Ansah, however, added that any club was free not to partake, but must alert authorities on time to manage arrangements for a replacement.
He thanked the club representatives for their participation and cooperation.
On opening day, Great Olympics will cross swords with 2022 FA Cup finalist Bechem United in Group A, while Berekum Chelsea face off with Medeama SC with a late kick off in Group B.
GHALCA G6 tournament fixtures
GROUP A
Great Olympics
Bechem United
Karela United
GROUP B
Hearts of Oak
Medeama
Berekum Chelsea
DAY 1
Wednesday, 17/08/2022
4pm - Great Olympics v Bechem United
6pm - Berekum Chelsea v Medeama
DAY 2
Sunday, 21/08/2022
3pm - Karela United v Great Olympics
5pm - Medeama v Hearts of Oak
DAY 3
Wednesday, 24/08/2022
4pm - Bechem United v Karela United
6pm - Berekum Chelsea v Hearts of Oak
Semi-final (SF)
Friday: August 26, 2022
SF 1 => 4pm - Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B
SF 2 => 6pm - Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A
Third place
Sunday, August 28, 2022
3pm - Losers of semi-finals
Grand Final
Sunday, August 28, 2022
5pm - Winners of semi-finals