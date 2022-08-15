Ghana: Tamale Hit By Floods After Torrential Rain - - Renders Many Homeless - More Than 100 Homes, Properties Submerge

Tamale — Some parts of Tamale Metropolis was on Friday flooded following long hours of torrential rainfall leaving many residents stranded.

Areas including Gummani, Shishegu, Tunaayili, Jisonaayili, Kanvili, Kunyevela, Nyohini and Kanvili Tunaayili were mostly hard-hit by the flood.

More than 100 homes and other properties including motorbikes, cars and tricycles were all submerged as the road was completely taken by the rain water.

A bridge linking Gummani and Kanvili Tunaayili was washed away during the heavy rainfall which disrupted human and vehicular movements between the two communities.

The situation compelled some of the residents in the affected areas to evacuate their homes and seek shelter at the homes of their families and friends.

There was heavy traffic causing a slow movement of vehicles on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway due to flood waters covering some part of the road.

Footbridges behind the Gariba Lodge stretch which were noted for havoc anytime there was rainfall on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway was also washed away by the flood.

The Ghanaian Times observed that some security personnel were immediately deployed to the affected communities to help save lives and properties which were under threat due to the severity of the flood.

In an interview, Baba Suleiman, a victim and resident of Gumani said, he had to evacuate his home with the family to seek shelter with a friend at Sakasaka when the water level started rising at night.

He pleaded with authorities to take immediate measures to curb the perennial flooding in the flood prone areas in order to save lives and properties in the metropolis.

He noted that several people have been killed and properties also destroyed anytime it rained heavily and got flooded.

Mr Baba however, made a passionate appeal to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government agencies, civil organisations and other philanthropists to come to the aid of the affected communities.

Madam Khadija Sumani, another victim at Jisonayille, whose provision shop was affected by the flood pleaded with authorities to support them with basic needs.

He also commended the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service for being in their communities on time to ensure that road users were safe.