Ghana: Na God FC Qualify for DOL

15 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Na God FC came from behind to beat Port City FC 2-1 in the Division Two three-way play-off at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra based-side came into the match on Saturday buoyed by their opening day 3-0 victory against Volta Region's Agbogba FC.

The Division Two League play-off was specially designed for teams that finished second in the recent Division Two Middle League to fight for the single remaining slot in Zone 3, following the demotion of Inter Allies FC.

The result means Na God FC have qualified for the 2022/23 Division One League (DOL) after making it back to back wins from the two matches. The Dome-based second tier Club will join 15 other clubs in Zone Three of the Division One League.

The 2022/23 Division One League campaign will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3, 2022 across the three Zones.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X