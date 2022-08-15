Ghana: Na God FC Qualify for DOL

Na God FC came from behind to beat Port City FC 2-1 in the Division Two three-way play-off at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra based-side came into the match on Saturday buoyed by their opening day 3-0 victory against Volta Region's Agbogba FC.

The Division Two League play-off was specially designed for teams that finished second in the recent Division Two Middle League to fight for the single remaining slot in Zone 3, following the demotion of Inter Allies FC.

The result means Na God FC have qualified for the 2022/23 Division One League (DOL) after making it back to back wins from the two matches. The Dome-based second tier Club will join 15 other clubs in Zone Three of the Division One League.

The 2022/23 Division One League campaign will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3, 2022 across the three Zones.