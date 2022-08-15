Africa: Support Govt to Make Ghana Africa's Mining Hub - Deputy Lands Minister

A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has charged regional managers and district officers of the Minerals Commission to effectively carry out their duties in support of government's agenda to make Ghana a mining hub in Africa.

According to him, the government's interventions to transform the mining sector could only be realised with the tacit support of the managers and officers who supervise mining activities in their respective jurisdictions.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Regional Managers and District Officers of the Minerals Commission in Kumasi last Friday.

The Deputy Minister explained that, it was imperative personnel of the commission were reminded of the crucial and patriotic role they play in government's agenda for the mining industry.

"This engagement is an epoch-making move aimed at stirring up your commitment and reiterates the importance of the work you do.

The government is appreciative of the work you do and we urge you to remain dedicated and continue the good work to propel the growth of the mining sector," he added.

On the part of government, Mr Duker said the government was actively fighting against illegal mining, rolled out the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) as well as plans to add value to minerals explored to boost the mining sector.

He said the deployment of five speed boats on major river bodies and the introduction of the life guards were targeted at ridding the sector of destructive practices, especially in water bodies.

Currently, he noted that, the Gold Buying Policy by the Bank of Ghana which takes off September 1 this year, establishment of Salt Development Corporation, review of the Mining Act 703 of 206 and audit of the accounts and activities of large scale mining firms were making major impacts in the sector.

Mr Duker said it was government's strategy to move the country from being a producers of gold to a mining hub, resulting in the partnership between Ghana and India to set up a refinery with a capacity of refining 400kg daily.

To enable the government maximise revenue from the mining sector, he noted that the Mineral Income Investment Fund (MIIF) was created to receive mineral royalties and other related income due the country from mining operations for efficient management and investment.

He said the Ministry would urgently look into the concerns impeding the work of the officers and managers to expedite resolutions where necessary.

Martin Ayisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, reminded the officers of their core mandate as implementers of government policies and urged them to remain committed.