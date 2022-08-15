Ghana: Foreign Affairs Ministry to Safeguards Integrity of Ghanaian Travel Documents

15 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has assured that it will continue to adopt relevant measures to protect the integrity of Ghanaian travel documents.

The Ministry in reaction to videos circulating on social media about several foreign nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf States holding Ghanaian passports said the appropriate measures would be taken to deal with the situation if found to be true.

The statement noted that with the current biometric passports issued by the Passport Office, applicants go through rigorous vetting processes, making it difficult for unqualified individuals, particularly foreigners, to obtain Ghanaian passports.

"The Ministry wishes to further point out that it is an offence under Ghanaian Laws for foreign nationals to acquire Ghanaian passports. Indeed, there have been several instances where the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service and other law enforcement agencies, have apprehended some individuals for attempting to acquire Ghanaian passports. These cases have been successfully prosecuted and appropriate sanctions have been applied to the culprits," it stated.

The statement, however, cautioned against unfounded claims on social media concerning foreigners acquiring Ghanaian passports.

It said people with credible evidence of foreign nationals holding Ghanaian passports should report the Ministry for further action by the law enforcement agencies.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X