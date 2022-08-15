Nigeria: BBNaija - Uproar As Viewers Tackle Organisers, Demand Change in Eviction Process

The eviction of Cyph, Christy O, Ilebaye and Khalid from level 2 of the Level Up Big Brother Naija season 7 reality show has caused an uproar on social media as viewers demand change in the eviction process.

Vanguard reports that for the past few weeks, the nomination of housemates for possible eviction has been in the hands of the head of house.

According to Biggie, whoever wins head of house has the power to choose five housemates from the other house to put up for possible eviction.

However, this process has been criticised by Nigerians who feel housemates with potential are being evicted from the show.

Some took to social media asking Big Brother to change the nomination process in order to avoid the show becoming boring.

Here are some comments gathered by;

@Helenofficial11 "Nominations should continue to be done the way they've been done before. These level 2 housemates have to work hard to avoid nominations. In fact if they lose again, all 8 housemates must be put up for eviction."

@Richson22 "Please Big Brother, change this your pattern of eviction before we're left with only rev sisters and potential pastors."

@AsiruRokibat "I think it's high time I done watching this nonsense level up show because I don't know this kind of nomination where people with content are leaving the show and those that don't have any content to deliver still showing on the screen big brother need to hear our voice."

@Sive "Biggie should let both houses nominate each other from now on. Level 1 should nominate Level 2 vise versa, then the housemates with the least votes should be evicted."

@Teekay "This nomination is not fair at all. What if our winner is in level 2 and he/she gets evicted? From tomorrow let everybody be up, all man for himself."

@Bigbolajoko "This year nomination eviction is very annoying, how will someone like Ilebaye wey get full vibes be evicted and so many boring people in level 1 are still in, anyways if the nomination continues like this I don't know how this year BBN will end."

@Olanrewajuomoba "This method of nomination no gel, imagine dry people in level 1 just enjoying someone's efforts."

@Daviddsjoy "This stupid nomination process has to stop oh because Ilebaye has gone with her contents and dramas can, you just imagine smh."

@Gracey "The level 2 housemates that are not doing anything, just hiding behind this new way of evicting housemates. None of the level 2 housemates should be leaving so early if there wasn't this weird separation and nomination. Biggie needs to merge so level 1 people can start going home."