Nigeria Records 13 New Cases of Lassa Fever in 1 Week

15 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The latest epidemiological report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded 13 new cases of Lassa fever from five states within one week.

The states are Ondo, Edo, Kogi, Ebonyi and Imo.

According to the report, "In week 31 (August 1 to 7), the number of new confirmed cases increased from 10 in week 30, 2022 to 13 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Kogi, Ebonyi and Imo States.

"Cumulatively from week 1 to week 31, 2022, 165 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.1 per cent).

"In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 100 local government areas.

"Of all confirmed cases, 70 per cent are from Ondo (31 per cent), Edo (26 per cent), and Bauchi (13 per cent) States. The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range. 0 to 90 years, median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

"The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021. No new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 31.

"National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels."

