Nigeria: One Dead, 21 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident - FRSC

An official said the truck driver lost control and rammed into the stationary bus.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has confirmed the death of one person in an early Monday morning accident involving a Luxury bus and a truck at Nipco filling station, Mowe, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, told journalists in Abeokuta that 21 others sustained injuries.

Mr Umar said the accident occurred around 5.35 a.m.

The sector commander stated that the accident was caused by speed on the part of the truck driver, who lost control and rammed into the stationary bus.

He noted that the two vehicles had no registration number.

"The truck driver rammed into the stationary bus and killed the driver of the bus, who was under the bus trying to rectify some faults discovered from the vehicle.

"The bus was going outward Lagos to the Eastern part of the country before it developed (a) fault," he said.

The FRSC boss stated that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe and the deceased deposited at the same hospital Morgue.