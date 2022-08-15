Liberia: ANC Global Donates Items to Cummings' Office

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) Global has donated several items including chairs, tables and stationery to the office of its Political Leader and Standard Bearer, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Presenting the items on behalf of ANC Global, Mr. Patmandela Davis said the gesture was indicative of their commitment and unflinching support to the Presidential bid of Mr. Cummings in the 2023 general elections.

ANC Global is the Diaspora community of Liberians in Europe and the United States working and supporting the election of Mr. Cummings as the next President of Liberia in 2023.

Receiving the items, Attorney Moriah Kou-Dwehde Yeakula expressed gratitude on behalf of the ANC Political Leader for the kind gesture and continuous support to the ANC.

Madam Yeakula said ANC Global has over the years proven to be a trusted and reliable partner of the ANC and Mr. Cummings strong desire for real change and to better the lives of the downtrodden masses.

The Alternative National Congress is Liberia's most formidable opposition political party poised to takeover national leadership and make Mr. George Weah, one term President of Liberia in 2023.