Liberia: President Weah Begins Tour of Montserrado County Today

15 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah will today, August 15, 2022, begin a tour of Montserrado County in continuation of his Nationwide Tour which began in February 2021 and covered fourteen (14) counties.

The President's international engagements and other domestic obligations hindered his planned tour of Montserrado, which should have followed immediately after Lofa County.

President Weah will start the Montserrado Tour with visits to Electoral Districts 15, 16 and 17. He will hold town hall meetings in Logan Town, New Kru Town and Brewerville.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the President will stop over in Districts 9, 8 and 7, holding meetings in the Airfield community, Wroto Town, Matadi, Capitol Byepass, and West Point.

The tour affords the President the opportunity to interact with citizens and discuss issues confronting their communities. He also uses the time to inform l Liberians of developments taking place in the country.-Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X