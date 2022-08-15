Liberia: President Weah Begins Tour of Montserrado County Today

President George Manneh Weah will today, August 15, 2022, begin a tour of Montserrado County in continuation of his Nationwide Tour which began in February 2021 and covered fourteen (14) counties.

The President's international engagements and other domestic obligations hindered his planned tour of Montserrado, which should have followed immediately after Lofa County.

President Weah will start the Montserrado Tour with visits to Electoral Districts 15, 16 and 17. He will hold town hall meetings in Logan Town, New Kru Town and Brewerville.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the President will stop over in Districts 9, 8 and 7, holding meetings in the Airfield community, Wroto Town, Matadi, Capitol Byepass, and West Point.

The tour affords the President the opportunity to interact with citizens and discuss issues confronting their communities. He also uses the time to inform l Liberians of developments taking place in the country.-Press release