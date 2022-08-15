Liberia: Police Investigate Kidnapping By 'Country Devil'

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says officers have been dispatched to search for missing persons after a traditional bushmaster (Country Devil) attacked a police station in Bong County and kidnapped a judge, a police officer and an inmate.

Over the weekend, the LNP condemned this incident as an unconstitutional act and requested the immediate release of the missing persons.

The LNP also expressed sadness over the ransacking of its station in Bong County which led to the kidnapping of an inmate and a judge in the county.

On 10 August 2022, the LNP Station in Salala, Bong County was reported to have been attacked and ransacked allegedly by some traditional people.

They had allegedly brought out a traditional bushmaster due to a land dispute that was being handled by the court in the county.

However, police say the bush masters took along with them a police officer, an inmate from the withholding cell and the judge of the court.

"Officers have been dispatched in search of the missing persons. The LNP again condemns this unconstitutional act and requests the immediate release of the missing persons," the police said in a statement.

"The LNP urges all citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses as calm has been restored in these areas."

The police warned that Liberia is a Country of Laws and not of men. He said all citizens must desist from any form of violence and respect the rule of law.

In another development, the LNP has accused the University of Liberia - based Students Unification Party (SUP) of allegedly perpetrating violence at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

The police said this act is totally unacceptable and barbaric.

According to the LNP, it has with immediate effect launched an investigation into disturbances at the AMEU Campus that took place on 10 August 2022.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend, LNP Head of Legal Services Atty. Peter Gbanyah said upon the arrival of the police response team on the AMEU campus, one of the perpetrators in person of Darius Tweh was arrested and kept in police custody.

"The administration of the Liberia National Police condemned this act of violence and will ensure that justice is served," said Atty. Gbanyah.

"The act of student-based political groups leaving their campuses to create havoc for other citizens is totally unacceptable and barbaric," he noted.

Atty Gbanyah explained that the SUP leadership was invited to the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Crime Services (CSD),Col. Prince B. Mulbah at the Headquarters of the LNP on 11 August 2022 to answer to allegations levied against them by the AMEU authorities.

But he said SUP refused to attend the call by the Liberia National Police up to press time.