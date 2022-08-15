Sierra Leone: Cummings Calls for Respect for Democratic Tenets in Sierra Leone

The Political Leader and Standard Bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, has called for respect for the rule of law and increased commitment to deepening the culture and values of democracy in Liberia and throughout the West African sub-region.

In a statement issued Sunday, August 14, in Monrovia, Mr. Cummings referred to recent events in neighboring Sierra Leone and expressed relief that calm has been restored and that further escalation has been prevented.

He commended the Government and people of Sierra Leone for the restoration of order and normalcy.

The ANC Political Leader also expressed profound regret and sympathy for the lives lost.

He spoke of the need for Liberians to pay close attention and be concerned about developments in neighboring Sierra Leone as well as in all of our neighboring countries because of our very close ties and the common history and circumstances shared by our peoples.

"Our subregion must continue to deepen our commitment to democracy, peace, security of all of our peoples, and ensure the rule of law in our societies," Mr. Cummings said.

Violent bloody anti-government demonstrations in Sierra Leone, last week left six police officers and several civilians dead.

Sierra Leone authorities immediately declared a curfew in the affected areas and later lifted it, after calm returned to the areas.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) strongly condemned the violence and called on Sierra Leoneans to adhere to law and order.

ECOWAS also called for the perpetrators of the violence to be identified and be made to face the full force of the law.