South Africa: Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala From Kwaito Group TKZee Dies

15 August 2022
allAfrica.com

Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala, a member of the iconic kwaito group TKZee, alongside Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane, has died.

His family confirmed his death in a statement reading: "It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. “Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. The family requests for privacy during this difficult period."

The details of his memorial and funeral services will be shared shortly.

