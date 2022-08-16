Kenya: Chaos Rock Kisumu, Mathare, Other Parts of Nairobi After IEBC Declaration

Anti-Riot police officers inside the auditorium of the Bomas of Kenya.

Nairobi — Chaos rocked various parts of the country Monday, after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the President-Elect after winning the August 9 election.

In Kondele, Kisumu, shops were looted after mobs barricaded roads lit bonfires while blowing whistles and shouting Baba the fifth.

Similar scenarios were witnesses in Nairobi, Kibera, Mathare, Kawangware, Jogoo Road, Baba Dogo among other informal settlements.

Ruto was declared the winner with 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49pc defeating Raila Odinga of Azimio Coalition who managed 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85.

Ruto declared President-Elect after attaining 50pc plus one threshold