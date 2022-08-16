Kenya: Raila Mulls Supreme Court Suit to Contest Presidential Results

Ojwang Joe/CapitalFM
Chaos rocked various parts of the country including Kibera, Kondele in Kisumu, Mathare and Mlango Kubwa after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto President-Elect.
16 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is mulling on yet again going to the Supreme Court to seeks nullification of the August 9th polls.

Odinga while making his first address after the election outcome claimed that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati's annoucement and declaration of William Ruto as president-elect is null and void.

Odinga accused Chebukati of leading the commission with dictatorship and as one man show which according to him is against the law.

"Yesterday was a total disregard of the law by Chebukati and the rest of the commissioners. The Chairperson has no legal authority over weighty decision and proclaim them," he said.

More to follow... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X