Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Kenya President-Elect, William Ruto

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the general elections on August 9, 2022.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, lauded the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections.

He added that the election demonstrated that the democratic process, values and principles remained the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.

President Buhari said Nigeria valued Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

The President, while wishing Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as enhancing peace and security on the continent, democracy, greater economic prosperity and social development.

He also saluted President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya in the past nine years and the profound legacies of his administration on infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms and tourism as well as strong influence and support on regional security.