Nigeria: Global Economic Crisis - Fiscal Balance of W/African Nations Worsens - CBN

16 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The Director, Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Mahmud Hassan has said the global economic turmoil has affected the fiscal balance of member countries of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

He made this disclosure yesterday while delivering a keynote address to the participants at the WAIFEM regional course on Medium-Term Budgetary Frameworks (MTBFs) and Monitoring in Abuja.

Mahmud said the last two years of the turmoil had impacted every policy area, including policy. According to him: "Our WAIFEM member countries have experienced a significant worsening in their fiscal balance and dramatic growth in their public debt, which have put them at risk of debt distress."

Represented by a Deputy Director in the department, Mr. Yusuf Bulus, he lamented that desired growth required by member nations was not on the horizon.

He said: " For most of our member nations, the prospect of growth that would contribute to a substantial reduction in the debt - to- GDP ratio and regaining fiscal equilibrium is not immediately on the horizon."

He told course participants that, budget deficits and public debt can have direct and negative consequences on fiscal sustainability, referring to them (budget deficits and public debt) as essential factors to consider when assessing macroeconomic policies' credibility.

The WAIFEM Director General, Dr. Baba Yusuf Musa said the course was organized against the backdrop of the immense macroeconomic and fiscal challenges facing member countries.

Represented by a Director, Aliyu Yakubu, he said, "Economic shocks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing regional conflicts, and the resurgence of domestic health and security issues have complicated fiscal management by disrupting fiscal prioritisation, widening budget deficits, and sharply increasing the public debt of our countries."

He said these difficulties do not appear to be going away anytime soon. While there is enormous pressure to increase discretionary and non-discretionary expenditures continuously, revenue growth is not keeping pace with even the anticipated moderate growth rates.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X